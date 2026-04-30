Commanders to brief Trump on new Iran military options

Photo- Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, is due to present plans to President TrumpSAUL LOEB / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

President Trump is slated to receive a briefing on new plans for potential military action in Iran on Thursday from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, two sources with knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The briefing signals that Trump is seriously considering resuming major combat operations either to try to break the logjam in negotiations or to deliver a final blow before ending the war.

CENTCOM has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran — likely including infrastructure targets — in hopes of breaking the negotiating deadlock, three sources with knowledge said.

The hope would be that Iran would then return to the negotiating table showing more flexibility on the nuclear issue.

Another plan expected to be shared with Trump is focused on taking over part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping. Such an operation could include ground forces, one source said.

to reopen it to commercial shipping. Such an operation could include ground forces, one source said. Another option that has been discussed in the past and might come up in the briefing is a special forces operation to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Trump told Axios on Wednesday that he saw the naval blockade on Iran as “somewhat more effective than the bombing.”