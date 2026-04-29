Berri won’t attend the Presidential Palace meeting, MTV

File photo of Speaker Nabih Berri and President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda presidential palace

According to information obtained by MTV, “Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri will not attend the Presidential Palace; he has made his attendance conditional upon a complete ceasefire, following the Israeli escalation witnessed over the past few hours.”

The report further noted that “communications between Aoun, Berri, and PM Salam remain ongoing at this time, and President Aoun is in contact with the American side in an effort to curb the Israeli escalation.”

Berri , who is reportedly in favor of the ongoing talks between Lebanon and Israel is under pressure by Hezbollah to distance himself from President Aoun, who accused the Iran- backed militant group of betraying Lebanon after it entered the war in support of Iran

There is no rift between Baabda Palace and Ain el-Tineh and a phone call took place yesterday between President Joseph Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri, Al-Jadeed TV reported on Wednesday.

It also revealed that Aoun is intensifying his contacts with the U.S. administration, particularly the State Department, to pressure Israel to adhere to the ceasefire.