Live Updates: Iran’s FM returns to Pakistan after U.S. envoys’ trip canceled

In this photo released by the Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, fifth left, meets with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, center, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP)

Here is the latest development in the Middle East war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi returned to Islamabad on Sunday, where he participated in talks focused on ending the war with the U.S., Iranian state media reported.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been expected to head to Islamabad Saturday for peace talks, but President Trump said he canceled their trip to Pakistan.

Mr. Trump said Sunday that any possible Iran talks can take place over the phone. “If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone,” the president told Fox News, adding, “we’re not sending people to travel 18 hours to meet.”

Mike Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron, told “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” that the global energy system “has lost an incredible amount of flexibility” since the start of the Iran war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has departed for Moscow, where he will meet with Russian leaders, following a nearly 5-hour stopover in Islamabad, Pakistan. While in Pakistan, Araghchi met with Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani pressed for continued mediation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz during a call with Araghchi.

“The call discussed efforts to achieve peace and enhance security and stability in the region,” the Qatari ministry said, adding that Al-Thani “expressed the need for all parties to engage with the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement and preventing renewed escalation.” The Qatari official “also stressed the need to open sea lanes, ensure freedom of navigation, and not use them as a bargaining chip or pressure tactic.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the Iran war and broader conflict in the Middle East during a phone call on Sunday with the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, the country’s foreign affairs ministry said.

According to the ministry, their call focused on “the growing strategic relations” between the U.S. and UAE, with bin Zayed praising President Trump’s “efforts towards achieving peace” and establishing “sustainable security and stability at the regional and international levels.”

The foreign minister also shared “his sincere appreciation” for steps the Trump administration has taken to resolve fighting between Israel and Lebanon.

Death toll- Lebanon’s health ministry says 2,509 people have been killed in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war that broke out on March 2. Another 7,755 people have been wounded The war broke out after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel two days after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on April 17. The ceasefire was extended by three weeks on Thursday but violations continue

Israel and Hezbollah traded blame over violations of the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon on Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the military was “vigorously” targeting the Iran-backed militia as both sides claimed new attacks.



President Trump says the U.S. Navy is clearing Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz. The vital sea route for Persian Gulf oil is closed to most ships, putting strain on the global economy.

