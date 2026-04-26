Trump:’No reason to return to Pakistan until U.S. gets better offer from Iran

Trump says there’s ‘no reason’ to return to Pakistan for peace talks until the U.S. gets a better offer from Iran.

President Trump said that he canceled the U.S. delegation’s trip to Pakistan to resume peace talks with Iran after receiving a deal offer “that should have been better” from the Iranian delegation.

“OK, you probably heard that we canceled the trip. We have all the cards. We’re not going to spend 15 hours in airplanes all the time going back and forth to be giving a document that was not good enough,” the president told reporters on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport today.

“We’ll deal by telephone, and they can call us anytime they want,” Trump said.

The president said that “nothing” changed between yesterday and today after the U.S. delegation’s plans to travel to Pakistan were announced.

“It’s just that they gave us a paper that should have been better,” Trump said, referring to the Iranian delegation. “And interestingly, immediately, when I canceled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better.”

When asked whether he’d consider extending the current ceasefire, Trump said he hasn’t “even thought about it.