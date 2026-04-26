Live updates: Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner; suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire

Photo- The suspect in the shooting : Cole Thomas Allen

President Donald Trump and “all protectees” were unharmed in the shooting incident, the Secret Service said. A Secret Service officer was injured in the exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

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President Donald Trump, other administration officials and members of Congress were evacuated from the room at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner tonight after a shooting.

The president and “all protectees” are safe, the Secret Service said.

One person is in custody in connection with the incident at the Washington Hilton hotel and he will be arraigned on two charges, Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., said.

The suspect charged at a Secret Service checkpoint in the hotel’s lobby armed with multiple weapons, D.C. police said. He then exchanged gunfire with law enforcement and was tackled, police said. He is believed to have acted alone, authorities said.The suspect was not shot but taken to a local hospital, police said.

A Secret Service agent was struck in his bulletproof vest and was in “good spirits,”police said. The suspect has been identified as Cole Thomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, a federal official familiar with the case told NBC News.

NBC