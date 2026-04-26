Live updates: Trump cancels Witkoff and Kushner trip to Pakistan for Iran war talks

Here is the latest development in the Middle East war
- US President Donald Trump cancels envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s trip to Pakistan for talks on the war with Iran, US media reports
- Yesterday the White House said the pair would head to the country on Saturday – but Trump now tells Fox News: “We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want”
- Over the past week, US officials have repeatedly downplayed suggestions that they feel pressure to wrap the war up quickly
- Trump’s comments come shortly after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took part in talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, where he said he presented Tehran’s “views and considerations” on ending the war
- The BBC’s US partner CBS News reports that Araghchi is expected to return to the country Sunday or Monday , citing Pakistani officials
No more talk about nothing Trump tells Fox News- No more 18-hour flights to sit around and talk about nothing’ he said , adding – “We have all the cards, they can call us any time they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around and talk about nothing.”