Ya Libnan

Live updates: Trump cancels Witkoff and Kushner trip to Pakistan for Iran war talks

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Here is the latest development in the Middle East war

No more talk about nothing Trump tells Fox News- No more 18-hour flights to sit around and talk about nothing’ he said , adding – “We have all the cards, they can call us any time they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around and talk about nothing.”

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