Israeli PM Netanyahu treated for early-stage prostate cancer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is “in excellent physical condition” after the publication of his annual medical report revealed he had a malignant tumour removed.

In a post on X on Friday, Netanyahu said that during routine medical monitoring following successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, doctors found an early-stage malignant tumour.

Treatment had “removed the problem and left no trace of it”, he added.

Netanyahu said he had requested to delay publication of his health record so it was not released at the height of the US and Israel’s war with Iran, to prevent Tehran from spreading “even more false propaganda against Israel”.

The 76 year-old Israeli leader said he underwent the initial surgery for an enlarged benign prostate in 2024 and has been under routine medical monitoring. “A tiny spot of less than a centimetre” was discovered during the most recent check up.

“I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it’s behind me,” he said.

In the lengthy post, Netanyahu also said he chose to undergo treatment because “when I’m given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately”.

He added: “This is true on the national level and also on the personal level”.

The revelation comes as Netanyahu is due to visit the White House in the coming weeks as the US seeks to broker a long lasting peace deal in the war with Iran.

Israel’s ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, following fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, has also been extended by three weeks.

BBC