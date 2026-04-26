Iran’s FM to return to Pakistan – state media

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 9 R) and Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi (2nd L) in Islamabad , Pakistan

Iran’s state broadcaster IRNA says Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Pakistan again after his trip to Oman, before he travels to Russia.

Citing a plan announced by Iran’s foreign ministry, it adds that part of the Iranian delegation has returned to Tehran to consult on the necessary issues related to ending the war.

Delegates will then rejoin Aragchi in Islamabad on Sunday night, IRNA reports. It doesn’t explicitly say what they will be discussing or who they will be meeting with.

As a reminder, the foreign minister only left Pakistan a few hours ago. He described talks with Pakistani officials as “very fruitful” but he has “yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy”.

But US President Donald Trump has called off that delegation to Pakistan to potentially discuss directly with Iran.

It leaves everyone somewhat in limbo in terms of what happens next.

Observers have been led to believe over the last few days that diplomatic discussions have been going on behind the scenes.

“We have all the time in the world”, said Pete Hegseth, the defence secretary on Friday, but a lot of Trump’s traditional supporters will disagree., analysts think

BBC