World leaders react to shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner

US Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. ALEX BRANDON / AP

World leaders expressed shock after a shooter charged a glitzy media gala in Washington on Saturday night, April 25, attended by US President Donald Trump and relief that there were no casualties. US law enforcement said the sole suspect, armed with “a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives,” has been detained and will face charges on Monday in federal court.

Here is how leaders reacted:

Keir Starmer

Britain’s prime minister said he was “shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington overnight.” “Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Starmer wrote on X on Sunday.

Joseph Aoun

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun sent a telegram to U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he expressed his “full solidarity with Trump in the face of such unfortunate events that target security and stability,” while affirming his strong condemnation of “violence in all its forms” and wishing for “the United States of America to enjoy security and safety.”

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said the incident was “unacceptable.” “Violence has no place in a democracy,” he said on X. “I extend my full support to Donald Trump.”

King Charles III

King Charles III was “greatly relieved” US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and other guests were “unharmed” after a shooting at a Washington media gala, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday. The incident late Saturday came less than 48 hours before Charles and Queen Camilla begin a four-day state visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner on Tuesday. The British monarch was being “kept fully informed of developments”, the palace added, noting discussions with US colleagues would occur Sunday “to discuss to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit.”

Benjamin Netanyahu

The Israeli prime minister said he and his wife Sara “were shocked by the attempted assassination” of Trump. “We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the US Secret Service for their swift and decisive action.”

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Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her “full solidarity and sincere sympathy” to Trump and the others present at the event. “Political hatred has no place in our democracies. We will not allow fanaticism to poison the spaces of free debate and information,” she said.

Narendra Modi

The prime minister of India said he was “relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed.” “I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” Modi wrote on X.

Mark Carney

The Canadian prime minister said he was “relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe.” “Political violence has no place in any democracy and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event,” Carney wrote on X.

Claudia Sheinbaum

The Mexican president wrote on X that “it is good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events. We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way.”

Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s prime minister condemned what he called “the attack that took place tonight against President [Trump].” “Violence is never the answer. Humanity will only move forward through democracy, coexistence, and peace,” Sanchez wrote on X.

Viktor Orban

Hungary’s outgoing prime minister Viktor Orban, a Trump ally, said: “There’s no place for violence in politics.”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident, saying: “In democracies, struggles are waged with ideas; there is no place for any form of violence.”

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Ursula von der Leyen

The EU chief said on X: “Violence has no place in politics, ever” and lauded “the swift action of the police and responders for ensuring the safety of the guests.”

Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed the message that “violence has no place in a democracy,” writing on X: “We decide by majorities, not by the gun.” He said he was “relieved that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and all those present are safe.”

Kaja Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Sunday that “political violence has no place in a democracy.” Kallas said she was “relieved” there were no casualties, adding: “An event meant to honour a free press should never become a scene of fear.”

Shehbaz Sharif

The Pakistani prime minister wrote he was “deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident.” “Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being,” Sharif wrote on X.

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