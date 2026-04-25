Live updates: U.S. envoys heading to Pakistan with uncertainty over Iran talks

Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of the last shah of Iran. After holding a press conferences in Berlin and Stockholm, Pahlavi hit out at European media for “criticizing America” instead of covering the persecution of civilians by the Iranian regime. Tens of thousands were reportedly killed during nationwide riots in January.

Here is an update on latests developments on the Middle East war

PAKISTAN TALKS: Special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to lead an American delegation in Pakistan today. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also in Islamabad, but Iran says it is not planning direct talks with the U.S.

Special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to lead an American delegation in Pakistan today. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also in Islamabad, but Iran says it is not planning direct talks with the U.S. ISRAEL-LEBANON CEASEFIRE: Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend a ceasefire by three weeks, though some attacks between Israel and the Hezbollah militia have continued, with both accusing the other of breaching the agreement.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend a ceasefire by three weeks, though some attacks between Israel and the Hezbollah militia have continued, with both accusing the other of breaching the agreement. OIL PRICES UP : Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz continues to cloud the market’s long- and medium-term outlook, with crude oil trading at more than $105 a barrel yesterday.

: Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz continues to cloud the market’s long- and medium-term outlook, with crude oil trading at more than $105 a barrel yesterday. DEATH TOLL: Iran’s forensics chief said nearly 3,400 people had been killed in the country since U.S.-Israeli strikes began Feb. 28. Almost 2,500 people have been killed in Lebanon, 32 have been killed in Gulf states, and 23 have died in Israel. Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed, and two more died of noncombat causes.

Iran caused more extensive damage to U.S. military bases than publicly known – American military bases in the Gulf region suffered extensive damage from Iranian strikes that is far worse than publicly acknowledged and is expected to cost billions of dollars to repair, according to three U.S. officials, two congressional aides and another person familiar with the damage.

Iranian foreign minister meets with Pakistan PM and thanks Pakistan for help establishing ceasefire

Iran’s blackout has lasted for more than 1,300 hours, internet tracker says

Iran has executed a man by hanging . He was accused of being an agent of Israel, according to Iranian state media. The man, identified as Erfan Kiani, was accused of carrying out “acts of destruction and setting fires to public and private property under orders from Mossad,” the Israeli spy agency, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.



IDF issues warning to people in southern Lebanon: “We reiterate that during the ceasefire agreement, the IDF continues to maintain its positions in southern Lebanon in response to the ongoing terrorist activities of Hezbollah,” IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

Iran’s former crown prince admonishes European media after visit: Reza Pahlavi, says he will fight for his country “whether or not Europe stands with us” after attempting to drum up support on a recent visit.

Pahlavi hit out at European media for “criticizing America” instead of covering the persecution of civilians by the Iranian regime. Tens of thousands were killed during nationwide riots in January.

“They seem more interested in criticizing America, asking why the United States and Israel killed the dictator that has slaughtered our people for 47 years than criticizing the regime doing the slaughtering,” he said in a post on X. “They seem more interested in asking questions about Iran’s past and history than about what is happening in Iran today or about the democratic future Iranians are seeking.”

“Even if we have to do this alone, we will fight until Iran is free,” he added.

NBC/YL

