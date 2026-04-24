Live updates: Trump orders U.S. military to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats mining Strait of Hormuz

An IRGC boat off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran .President Trump orders U.S. military to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats mining Strait of Hormuz[File: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters]

The U.S. also boarded another tanker it said was involved in smuggling Iranian oil, as the intensifying maritime standoff leaves a crucial global trade route at an effective standstill.

Here is the latest developments in the Middle ERast war