Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel

President Trump meets with U.S., Israeli and Lebanese officials in the Oval Office on April 23. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images







Hezbollah said on Thursday it fired rockets at northern Israel in response to the country’s ceasefire “violations”, as Lebanon and Israel’s US ambassadors were set to meet in Washington.

“In defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its targeting of the town of Yater in southern Lebanon,” Hezbollah “targeted the Shtula settlement with a rocket salvo”, the Iran-backed militant group said in a statement.

The Israeli military said “several launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were identified” and intercepted.

This development comes as Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a meeting in the White House with top U.S. officials, President Donald Trump said.

Trump said that he, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanese ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad were part of the Oval Office meeting.

“The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah,” Trump wrote, referring to the Iran-backed militia group.

FRANCE 24