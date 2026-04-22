Xi says the Strait of Hormuz should be reopened

File- China’s President Xi Jinping said his country is ready to be a “partner and friend” of the United States, at a dinner attended by American business leaders in San Francisco , November 16, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz should be maintained, his first comments on the key waterway a month into its closure by Iran following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Xi made the comments in a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to China’s state-run media site Xinhua.

The Chinese leader called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and Gulf region, and that normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz “serves the common interest of regional countries and the international community,” Xinhua reported.

The comments signal that Xi is looking to exercise greater influence surrounding the U.S., Israel and Iran war, with China’s close ties with Tehran and reliance on oil trade suffering under the strait’s effective closure. At the same time, Beijing is balancing ties with Gulf countries that have come under attack from Tehran.

Last week, Xi met with the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Chinese president stressed the importance of improving ties with Gulf states and “sustainable security architecture” in the region, upholding “international rule of law” and preventing the world “from returning to the law of the jungle.”

A temporary ceasefire was expected to expire on April 22, and it’s still unclear if a second round of talks between U.S. and Iranian officials will take place in Islamabad on Wednesday. President Trump has alr ready extended the ceasefire with Iran, saying the extension was warranted due to Tehran’s government being “seriously fractured.”

The Iranian regime has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz by exercising tight control over which ships pass through, reportedly charging tolls for safe passage. Meanwhile, the U.S. has recently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian commercial and oil ships in the Strait, turning back 27 vessels, boarding one commercial ship and on Tuesday, seizing a sanctioned oil tanker.

The strait’s closure has upended the world’s economy, sending oil prices soaring and choking off key supplies of energy and foodstuffs.

THE HILL