Trump gives Iran days to end power struggle, return to peace talks

PHOTO- Cracks emerge in Iran’s leadership Iran’s hierarchy is showing signs of fracturing over a war its leaders see as existential, with angry divisions between hardliners and more pragmatic factions. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (PICTURED) is barely communicating. The IRGC generals now in control of the country

President Trump is giving Iran’s warring factions a short window to unify behind a coherent counter-offer — or the ceasefire he extended Tuesday ends, three U.S. officials tell Axios.