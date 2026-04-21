Trump urges Iran to release 8 women reportedly set to be hanged in show of goodwill ahead of peace talks

Iran is reportedly set to execute (clockwise, left to right) Panah Movahedi, Bita Hemmati, Mahboubeh Shabani, Ensieh Nejati, Ghazal Ghalandari, Diana Taherabadi, Golnaz Naraghi, and Venus Hosseinnejad.

President Trump publicly implored Iran to release eight women whom the regime is allegedly set to execute as a means of building goodwill with the United States.

The president urged the Islamic republic to spare the detainees, including a 16-year-old and a doctor who were arrested with others following the nation-wide protests against the government earlier this year.

“To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

Trump’s post was in direct reference to a post on X from American pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby, which claims that Iran is claiming to hang eight women, including those who protested against the regime.

While the post did not identify the women, it included pictures of them, including one of Bita Hemmati, a protester arrested during the anti-regime demonstrations in January.

The regime accused her of multiple crimes, including using explosives and weapons, throwing objects such as concrete blocks, participating in protest gatherings, and disrupting national security, according to the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Hemmati was arrested alongside her husband and two other men who lived in their apartment building, with all four sentenced to death for their alleged crimes against the regime.

Also featured in the post were Diana Taherabadi, 16, and Mahboubeh Shabani, 33, who were arrested earlier this year for their alleged participation in the anti-regime protests.

Like other protesters, Taherabadi was charged with waging war against God, a capital offense in the Islamic republic, for taking part in the January protests.

Shabani was accused of assisting wounded protesters and was taken into custody in February, according to the Norwegian-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

Venus Hosseininejad, 28, was taken into custody on Jan. 15, with the woman forced to confess to crimes against the state on public TV, her family told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Golnaz Naraghi, 37, an internal medicine specialist at the Hashemi-Nejad Hospital, was arrested on Jan. 14 and forced to sign a confession at the Qarchak women’s prison, according to the Femena human rights group.

Details on the other women featured in Yakoby’s post — Ghazal Ghalandari, Panah Movahedi, and Ensieh Nejat — could not be independently verified.

Human rights groups have repeatedly accused Tehran of holding sham trials for those accused of defying the regime, with the Islamic republic ramping up its trials over the January protests.

More than 50,000 people were taken into custody during the demonstrations, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights News Agency (HRANA).

The NCRI estimates that more than 300 people were executed in the first month of the year.

NY POST