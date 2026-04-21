Trump ready to resume bombing Iran if talks don’t go well ahead of ceasefire deadline, he says

Vice President JD Vance (pictured) to head to Islamabad today for negotiations, a source told NBC News. The U.S. has sounded positive about talks despite uncertainty over Tehran’s participation.

POSSIBLE PEACE TALKS: President Donald Trump has sounded positive about new peace talks despite uncertainty over Tehran’s participation. “We’re going to end up with a great deal,” Trump said this morning, adding that Iran had “no choice” but to send a delegation to Pakistan. Vice President JD Vance will likely head to Islamabad today, a source told NBC News.

President Donald Trump has sounded positive about new peace talks despite uncertainty over Tehran’s participation. “We’re going to end up with a great deal,” Trump said this morning, adding that Iran had “no choice” but to send a delegation to Pakistan. Vice President JD Vance will likely head to Islamabad today, a source told NBC News. IRAN WON’T NEGOTIATE ‘UNDER THREAT’: Trump also said that he was ready to resume bombing if talks don’t go well as tomorrow’s ceasefire deadline looms. Iran’s top negotiator warned it will not negotiate “under the shadow of threat” and has prepared “new cards on the battlefield,” as Tehran signaled that it is also ready if the war resumes.

Trump also said that he was ready to if talks don’t go well as tomorrow’s ceasefire deadline looms. Iran’s top negotiator warned it will not negotiate “under the shadow of threat” and has prepared “new cards on the battlefield,” as Tehran signaled that it is also ready if the war resumes. SEIZED SHIP FUELS TENSIONS: Iran demanded the immediate release of a cargo ship seized by the U.S. and vowed retaliation, as the American naval blockade added to tensions around the crucial Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces boarded another sanctioned tanker overnight, the Pentagon said, as part of the effort to disrupt support for Iran.

Iran demanded the immediate release of a cargo ship seized by the U.S. and vowed retaliation, as the American naval blockade added to tensions around the crucial Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces boarded another sanctioned tanker overnight, the Pentagon said, as part of the effort to disrupt support for Iran. DEATH TOLL: Iran’s forensics chief said nearly 3,400 people had been killed in the country since U.S.-Israeli strikes began Feb. 28. More than 2,300 people have been killed in Lebanon, 32 have been killed in Gulf states, and 23 have died in Israel. Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed, and two more died of noncombat causes.

Iran’s forensics chief said nearly 3,400 people had been killed in the country since U.S.-Israeli strikes began Feb. 28. More than 2,300 people have been killed in Lebanon, 32 have been killed in Gulf states, and 23 have died in Israel. Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed, and two more died of noncombat causes. Amnesty International : Trump, Netanyahu and Putin are ‘predators’ attempting to impose new world order- Its Secretary-General Agnès Callamard wrote reflections for 2025 and this year so far, where she accused “predators” like Trump, Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin of carrying “out their conquests for economic and political domination through destruction, suppression and violence on a massive scale.” Callamard said the world leaders undermined international law, made attacks against the International Criminal Court and abandoned United Nations agencies, replacing “peace and security mechanisms” with a new order, or “self-serving alternatives.”



4 Palestinians killed in West Bank, Ministry of Health says

: Trump, Netanyahu and Putin are ‘predators’ attempting to impose new world order- Its Secretary-General Agnès Callamard wrote reflections for 2025 and this year so far, where she accused “predators” like Trump, Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin of carrying “out their conquests for economic and political domination through destruction, suppression and violence on a massive scale.” Callamard said the world leaders undermined international law, made attacks against the International Criminal Court and abandoned United Nations agencies, replacing “peace and security mechanisms” with a new order, or “self-serving alternatives.” Iran won’t surrender – ‘No scenario in which one dramatic move forces the Iranian regime to raise white flag,’ analyst says. “There is no scenario in which one dramatic move forces the Iranian regime to raise a white flag,” Citrinowicz said in a post on X, talking about the lack of understanding of the Iranian regime by the Trump administration.

– ‘No scenario in which one dramatic move forces the Iranian regime to raise white flag,’ analyst says. “There is no scenario in which one dramatic move forces the Iranian regime to raise a white flag,” Citrinowicz said in a post on X, talking about the lack of understanding of the Iranian regime by the Trump administration. NBC