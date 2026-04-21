Live Updates: Trump says he’s not under pressure over Iran war deal as status of peace talks remains unclear

Here is the latest updates about Lebanon Iran war

President Trump said Monday he was “under no pressure whatsoever” to make a deal with Iran after the regime said it has no plans to attend peace talks in Pakistan with Mr. Trump’s top three negotiators, including Vice President JD Vance.

The standoff over the Strait of Hormuz intensified over the weekend as U.S. forces fired on and then seized an Iranian vessel, and with Tehran refusing to accept diplomacy amid the ongoing blockade of its ports and exports.

With no clear path to a diplomatic resolution of the seven-week war and the U.S.-Iran ceasefire set to expire this week, uncertainty over when the strait might reopen is pushing global oil prices back up and weighing on U.S. stocks.

“The era of fossil fuel security is over”- Britain is expected to introduce measures on Tuesday to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, amid rising costs due to the conflict in Iran The plan will include steps to accelerate the growth of renewable energy, Reuters reported

Doubt on further negotiations with U.S .- Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, cast further doubt on future negotiations with the U.S. on Monday, saying: “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.” “Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering,” Ghalibaf said on X.

.- Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, cast further doubt on future negotiations with the U.S. on Monday, saying: “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.” “Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering,” Ghalibaf said on X. Iran executes 2 more members of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq opposition group who were convicted of spying for Israel, with the judiciary chief warning of “no leniency.”

Lebanon says 2,387 people killed by Israeli attacks since the war with Hezbollah erupted six weeks ago, a Lebanese government body said Monday. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that planned talks with Israel aim to end hostilities and the occupation in the southern part of the country

CBS