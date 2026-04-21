Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down

Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO of Apple. In nearly 15 years as chief executive, Cook turned Apple into a global powerhouse, building on the legacy of his legendary predecessor Steve Jobs.

Cook, who oversaw the launch of the Apple Watch and AirPods, will be replaced by hardware expert John Ternus.

Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Cook will become executive chairman of Apple on Sept. 1, the company said Monday.

John Ternus.

Ternus, senior VP of hardware engineering, has been widely viewed as Cook’s likely successor.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” Cook said in a statement.

Apple’s market value grew from about $350 billion in 2011 to roughly $4 trillion under Cook’s tenure.

Annual revenue nearly quadrupled to more than $400 billion.

Active devices topped 2.5 billion worldwide.

Ternus steps in at a pivotal moment, with Apple under pressure to prove it can still deliver its next breakthrough — particularly in AI.

“Cook leaves a lasting legacy in Cupertino and there will be a lot of pressure on Ternus to produce success out of the gates especially on the AI front,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote Monday in a research note.

“While there were rumors of Cook leaving as CEO, investors will for now have more questions than answers around the timing and what this means for the broader Apple strategy.”

Axios