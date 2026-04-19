Spain to urge EU to end Association agreement with Israel

‘A government that violates international law, … principles and values of the EU cannot be a partner,’ says Spanish leadeR

“A government that violates international law, and therefore violates the principles and values of the European Union, cannot be a partner of the EU. It’s that simple,” he said at a campaign rally in Andalusia.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday that Spain will formally ask the European Union to break its Association Agreement with Israel.

He urged other EU countries to support Spain’s proposal, which will be raised at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

“We are going to do it not because we have anything against the Israeli people, but because we do not agree with their government’s actions,” he added.

Sanchez also slammed the war involving Iran as “an enormous mistake.”

“It is costing thousands of human lives, displacing millions of people and causing billions of euros in economic losses,” he said.

“That is why I ask those who started the war to stop the war and to put a stop to Netanyahu,” he added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2024, Spain and Ireland first called for the EU to review the agreement, which establishes a free trade area between the EU and Israel, along with other benefits, but also contains a clause requiring respect for human rights.

In May 2025, the bloc agreed to review the deal. A month later, the European Commission said it found “indications” that Israel may be breaching its human rights obligations but did not propose any measures in response.

In recent days, Madrid has renewed a push to debate the agreement alongside Ireland and Slovenia.

AA