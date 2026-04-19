Live Updates: Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz as it closes the critical chokepoint again

A French contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols the area as displaced residents waving Hezbollah flags make their way back to their homes on a makeshift road on April 18, 2026.
(photo credit: Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP via Getty Images). French president Macron blames Hezbollah for killing of French peacekeeper in Lebanon
Here is the latest updates about the Iran war today
- Iran’s military announced Saturday that it has resumed control of the Strait of Hormuz. It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.
- Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is under Iranian control.
- “If America does not abandon the blockade, passage through the Strait of Hormuz will certainly be restricted,” Ghalibaf said.
- Ghalibaf also alleged that Iran had “decisively confronted” U.S. efforts to clear the strait of mines, calling it a violation of the two-week ceasefire.
- This appeared to contradict a Truth Social post from President Trump Friday, in which he said that Iran, with the help of the U.S., “has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!”
- The mines are believed to have been placed in the strait by Tehran’s regime after the Iran war began on Feb. 28.
- Two Iranian gunboats fired on a tanker in the strait, the British military said Saturday. India also confirmed two of its ships were targeted in attacks by Iran.
- “We’re talking to them,” President Trump said Saturday after Iran had shuttered the strait. “They wanted to close up the strait again, as they’ve been doing for years, and they can’t blackmail us
- Progress in U.S. peace talks- Progress had been made in negotiations with the U.S. to end the war, Iran’s parliamentary speaker said on Saturday night, but added the sides were still far from an agreement. Several people familiar with the deliberations told CBS News Friday that the Trump administration could send senior officials back to Pakistan within days for a second round of talks.
- VP Vance says he was “grateful” to Pope Leo for remarks in which the pope appeared to attempt to diffuse tensions with the White House regarding his recent criticisms of the Iran war.
- Macron blames Hezbollah for killing of French peacekeeper in Lebanon- A French soldier was killed and three others wounded in an ambush Saturday on United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon ( UNIFIL ) that French President Emmanuel Macron blamed on Hezbollah, an accusation the Iranian-backed militant group has denied. Macron urged the Lebanese authorities to arrest the perpetrators.
- CBS