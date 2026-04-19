Live Updates: Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz as it closes the critical chokepoint again

A French contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols the area as displaced residents waving Hezbollah flags make their way back to their homes on a makeshift road on April 18, 2026.

(photo credit: Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP via Getty Images). French president Macron blames Hezbollah for killing of French peacekeeper in Lebanon

Here is the latest updates about the Iran war today