Live updates -Iran says any ship approaching Strait of Hormuz will be ‘targeted’

Hundreds of ships are stuck in the strait Hormuz despite ceasefire

Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ navy warned that any ship approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as a target. The standoff over the waterway escalated again as Iran reversed its reopening and fired on ships attempting to pass. Earlier, a French peacekeeper died and three others were wounded in southern Lebanon, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and UNIFIL said, blaming Hezbollah. Read about the day’s events as they unfolded on our liveblog.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of a French UN peacekeeping soldier Saturday following an attack that also left three people wounded in southern Lebanon, saying that “everything suggests” Hezbollah was responsible for the attack. The Iran-backed group denied involvement.

The attack near the southern Lebanese village of Ghandouriyeh came after a 10-day ceasefire went into effect at midnight Thursday between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began on March 2 when the Iran-backed group launched rockets into Israel after the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing top officials including the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

UNIFIL ​condemned what ​it described as a “deliberate attack on peacekeepers” ​after ‌small-arms ⁠fire by non-state ‌group actors killed one French ⁠peacekeeper and injured three others ​as they were clearing ‌explosive ordnance in southern Lebanon to get to the outpost.



US delegation to Islamabad – US President Donald Trump said Sunday that a US delegation will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran after Tehran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, there was no immediate confirmation from Iran that it would attend new talks “as long as there ​is ‌a naval blockade” in the strait, ‌Iran’s ​Tasnim news agency reported. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.

FRANCE24









