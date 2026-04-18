Trump is right on Lebanon: This is Netanyahu’s moment to choose peace

A rare moment of alignment has emerged—seizing it requires the courage to stop fighting and start negotiating

By : The Editorial Board, Opinion

Reports that Benjamin Netanyahu was taken aback by Donald Trump’s directive to halt airstrikes in Lebanon miss a critical point:

This is not pressure on Israel.

It is strategic guidance—and an opportunity.

Trump’s message is simple but consequential:

If peace is the objective, escalation must stop.

And in this case, he is right.

Trump’s Intervention: Restraint as Strategy

By drawing a clear line against further bombardment, Donald Trump is doing something essential in any fragile diplomatic moment—protecting the space for negotiations to succeed.

Continued strikes would:

Undermine Lebanon’s ability to engage as a sovereign partner

Strengthen rejectionist forces on both sides

Repeat the cycle that has derailed past efforts

Restraint is not weakness.

It is the foundation of credible diplomacy.

The Lesson of History: Begin vs. Shamir

Forty seven years ago Egypt and Israel signed the first ever peace treaty between Israel and an Arab nation. President Jimmy Carter is shown with Egypt’s President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on March 25, 1979

Israel has faced this crossroads before.

Menachem Begin chose diplomacy and signed the Camp David Accords, securing a peace with Egypt that has endured for generations.

In contrast, under Yitzhak Shamir, Israel failed to capitalize on the 1983 Lebanon agreement. Continued pressure and short-term thinking allowed a historic opportunity to slip away.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir became a symbol of a missed chances

The contrast is stark:

One leader made peace history

The other became a symbol of a missed chance

Netanyahu’s Moment of Choice

Benjamin Netanyahu now stands at a similar turning point.

He can view Trump’s directive as a constraint—

or recognize it for what it is:

a chance to pivot from conflict to resolution with strong U.S. backing.

True leadership is not measured only by force.

It is measured by the ability to recognize when force has achieved its limits—and diplomacy must take over.

A Window That Will Not Stay Open

Opportunities like this are rare:

Lebanon’s leadership is signaling readiness

International momentum is building

Washington is actively shaping conditions for de-escalation

But such windows are fragile.

They close quickly—and often permanently.

The Verdict of History

History will not judge this moment by the number of strikes carried out.

It will judge it by a far more consequential question:

Did Israel follow the path of Menachem Begin—and secure a lasting peace?

Or did it repeat the path associated with Yitzhak Shamir—and let another opportunity vanish?

Trump has offered a clear signal and, in doing so, a rare opening.

The decision now rests with Netanyahu.

Seize the moment—or watch it become another chapter in the long history of missed peace.