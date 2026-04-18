Take back Hormuz: Leadership means uniting allies

When 20% of the world’s energy is held at gunpoint, unity is not optional—it is decisive power



By: The Editorial Board, Opinion



The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has exposed more than Iranian aggression.It has exposed a vacuum—not just of leadership, but of unity.

Iran is acting predictably: probing, pressuring, and exploiting hesitation.

What is unpredictable—and dangerous—is the fragmented response of those who depend on Hormuz the most.

Because no single nation owns this problem.

But every major economy suffers from it.

Leadership Is Not Acting Alone—It Is Uniting Others

In 1987, the United States led under Ronald Reagan, launching Operation Earnest Will and later Operation Praying Mantis.

But the deeper lesson is often overlooked:

Leadership worked because others aligned behind it.

Today, the stakes are even higher—and so must be the coalition.

Europe depends on stable energy pricing

depends on stable energy pricing Asia depends on uninterrupted supply

depends on uninterrupted supply Gulf states depend on export continuity

depend on export continuity Global markets depend on predictability

This is not America’s burden alone.

It is a shared strategic necessity.

What a United Coalition Must Do

A U.S.-led coalition must move beyond symbolism and into coordinated action:

Joint naval escorts under a unified command

under a unified command Shared intelligence and surveillance across allied fleets

across allied fleets Clear, collective rules of engagement —no ambiguity

—no ambiguity Political unity that removes any doubt about resolve

Unity is not just strength.

It is credibility.

NATO: From Observer to Enabler

A coalition without structure risks hesitation. That structure already exists.

NATO should not stand on the sidelines while a global trade artery is threatened. This is not a regional crisis—it is a systemic one affecting all allied economies.

NATO’s role is not to dominate the mission, but to enable it:

Coordinate naval deployments across allied fleets

Provide integrated command, control, and logistics

Ensure unified rules of engagement and rapid decision-making

Signal that any disruption of Hormuz is a challenge to the entire alliance

This is not about expanding NATO’s geography.

It is about defending the economic lifelines that sustain its members.

Fragmentation Is Iran’s Greatest Asset

Every divided response gives Iran room to maneuver.

If Europe hesitates, pressure increases

If Asia stays silent, leverage grows

If the Gulf stands alone, vulnerability deepens

Iran does not need to defeat a coalition.

It only needs to divide it.

The Strategic Imperative

This is the moment to restore a simple principle:

Global chokepoints are protected by collective will—not individual hesitation.

Without unity:

Disruptions become routine

Markets become unstable

Power shifts to those willing to threaten

With unity:

Navigation is secured

Deterrence is restored

Stability returns

The Final Test

In 1987, leadership protected Hormuz.

In 2026, leadership must unite the world to protect it together.

If NATO can defend borders in Europe, it can help defend the arteries that power its economies.

The question is no longer whether action is needed.

It is whether the world’s leading powers can act as one.

Because in a crisis like this,

division is defeat—and unity is the only answer.