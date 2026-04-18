Mr. President, bring them to the White House—before it’s too late

Only decisive leadership in Washington can convert a ceasefire into a historic breakthrough

By : The Editorial Board, Opinion

When Donald Trump called for a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, he did more than stop the fighting—he created a rare diplomatic opening. He also reportedly promised to bring the parties together.

Now comes the moment that will define whether that promise becomes history.

Invite Benjamin Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun to the White House—before the truce expires.

Time Is the Enemy of Peace

Ceasefires are fragile by design.

They are not solutions—they are opportunities.

Every day that passes without a political breakthrough:

Increases the risk of violations

Strengthens those who oppose compromise

Returns momentum to the battlefield

Delay is not neutral.

Delay is the slow death of diplomacy.

A Summit Changes the Equation

Bringing both leaders to Washington would immediately:

1. Lock the Ceasefire

A scheduled summit creates political cost for escalation.

Neither side wants to be blamed for collapsing talks on the eve of a historic meeting.

2. Create Leadership Momentum

Face-to-face diplomacy forces decisions—not statements, not delays.

3. Provide Strategic Cover

Peace is risky. But under U.S. sponsorship, it becomes:

Legitimate

Shared

Defensible at home

Just as the Camp David Accords reshaped the region 47 years ago , a White House summit could do the same.

The Lesson of Missed Chances

History is clear: peace opportunities in this region are rare—and often wasted.

In 1983, Israel and Lebanon came close. But hesitation and continued military pressure undermined the effort.

That mistake must not be repeated.

Mr. President, The Window Is Yours to Use

Donald Trump has already taken the first step by calling for a ceasefire and signaling restraint.

Now he must take the decisive one.

Not next month.

Not after another round of escalation.

Now.

The Bottom Line

A ceasefire stops the shooting.

A summit can stop the conflict.

If Aoun and Netanyahu sit together at the White House before the truce ends, the region may finally move from cycles of war to a path—however difficult—toward peace.

If they don’t, this moment will join the long list of missed opportunities.

Mr. President, you opened the door.

Now bring them to the table—before it closes.