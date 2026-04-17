M.E. war live updates: Lebanese army accuses Israel of ceasefire violations

Israeli soldiers next to artillery vehicles ( SIGMA 155) deployed in the Upper Galilee near the Israel-Lebanon border on April 16, 2026. © Jalaa Marey, AFP

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the US, went into effect at 5pm EST on Thursday. Lebanon’s army soon after reported “acts of aggression” by Israel that it said violated the ceasefire agreement.

Here is the latest update on the ME war

Lebanon’s army reported “acts of aggression” by Israel that it said violated a ceasefire which took effect at midnight Friday local time. Lebanon’s army, in an X post early on Friday, called on residents in the south to exercise caution “in light of a number of violations” of the ceasefire agreement by “several Israeli acts of aggression.”

Trump criticizes Australia over Iran conflict- But Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday the United States has made “no new requests” to help in Iran after President Donald Trump said he was “not happy with Australia”. Australia has said it is not involved in the Iran conflict but has an interest in the Strait of Hormuz reopening to fuel shipments.

Trump calls US war with Iran a ‘little diversion’– President Donald Trump said Thursday the US war with Iran was a “little diversion” during his second term in power, as recent polling shows the conflict’s unpopularity with the American public. “We had the best economy in the history of our country in my first term. And we’re blowing it out now… And despite our little diversion to the lovely country of Iran, lovely place,” Trump told the crowd of supporters. “But we had to do that, because otherwise, bad things could happen, the really bad thing,” he continued, referencing Iran’s apparent nuclear potential.

Strait of Hormuz– French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday chair a meeting of allies to consider sending a multinational force to ensure security and free-flowing trade in the Strait of Hormuz once the current conflict between Iran and the US and Israel ends.

Hezbollah said that “Israeli occupation on our land grants Lebanon and its people the right to resist it, and this matter will be determined based on how developments unfold” — a stance that could complicate the ceasefire.

Israeli soldiers stand on top of a tank in northern Israel, near the Israel-Lebanon border, April 15, 2026. © Florion Goga, Reuters

According to the US, Israel “will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets.”

Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday on optimism the Middle East conflict could be nearing an end after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect and President Donald Trump said the US and Iran may meet for talks on the weekend