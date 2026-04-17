Live updates: Stock futures up. Trump says Iran war ‘should be ending soon’



U.S. stock futures ticked higher Friday after President Donald Trump said that the war in Iran “should be ending pretty soon.”

He made the remarks at an event in Las Vegas on Thursday and described the conflict as “going along swimmingly.” Trump’s remarks came hours after he announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

S&P 500 futures traded up 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched 0.1% higher. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 158 points, or 0.3%.

All three of the major indexes rose during Thursday’s session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting new highs. The gains came after Trump said the leaders of Israel and Lebanon agreed to the ceasefire.

These developments build on Trump’s remarks from earlier this week that the Iran war is “very close to over,” and that Tehran wants to “make a deal very badly.”

Hopes of a peace deal have sent stocks higher in recent days, with the three major averages all pacing to end the week higher. The blue-chip Dow has added 1.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have risen 3.3% and 5.2%, respectively.

But Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, cautioned that the narrowness of this market comeback may not necessarily suggest longevity in the upward move.



“11 days, we got to new all-time highs. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I think we need to see a little bit more participation under the surface to feel some comfort that there is something lasting here,” she said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” on Thursday afternoon.

“I just think that there are still a lot of unanswered questions. I think this is an environment where you just want to go back to the disciplines of diversification across and within asset classes,” she added. “Don’t try to make big bets here, and use volatility to your advantage by maybe kicking up the rebalancing schedule, particularly if you were the type of investor to do that purely based on the calendar.”