Live Updates: Iran says Strait of Hormuz “completely open” to all ships after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Here is the latest about the war in Iran and Lebanon today:

Iran’s foreign minister says in light of the ceasefire that has halted fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, “passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared complete l y open ,” via a designated route through the vital shipping lane.

l ,” via a designated route through the vital shipping lane. President Trump welcomed the announcement about the Strait of Hormuz but says the U.S. military blockade of Iranian ports and vessels will remain in place until a final U.S.-Iran peace deal is negotiated, a process he says should go “very quickly.”

Hezbollah and Iran have indicated their tacit backing for the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, but both say they’re poised with their “fingers on the trigger” t o respond to any violations of the agreement.

o respond to any violations of the agreement. No military vessels – Iran’s IRIB state TV network quoted a senior Iranian military official as saying Friday that while commercial ships were now permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz, “the passage of military vessels through the Strait of Hormuz remains prohibited.”

– Iran’s IRIB state TV network quoted a senior Iranian military official as saying Friday that while commercial ships were now permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz, “the passage of military vessels through the Strait of Hormuz remains prohibited.” “ Only non-military vessels are permitted to transit, and strictly along designated routes with authorization from the IRGC Navy,” IRIB quoted the official as saying.

vessels are permitted to transit, and strictly along designated routes with authorization from the IRGC Navy,” IRIB quoted the official as saying. The U.S. military’s Central Command said two U.S. Navy destroyers transited the strait last weekend, to begin mine-clearing operations in the vital waterway.

The destroyers crossed through the Strait and operated in the Arabian Gulf, CENTCOM said in a social media post.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a statement soon after threatening to deal “severely” with any military vessels transiting the strait, according to the French news agency AFP.

Options to ensure safe passage – Senior Western leaders are convening in Paris on Friday for talks aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. French President Emmanuel Macron was to host the meeting in person, alongside the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, underscoring concern among major European powers over the restoration of free movement through the vital shipping lane.

More than 30 additional representatives from Europe, Asia, and Latin America were expected to join virtually.

from Europe, Asia, and Latin America were expected to join virtually. According to a French official, the discussions were expected to address a range of potential measures, including coordinated naval escorts for commercial vessels, expanded demining operations, and enhanced intelligence-sharing mechanisms. The official said organizers remained in continuous contact with both the United States and Iran. Neither the U.S. nor Israel was participating directly in Friday’s talks.

Paper Tiger- In a new post on his Truth Social platform, Mr. Trump said Friday: “Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!”

Wartime restrictions in Israel – The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that “defensive guidelines” for all residents, which have limited people’s ability to gather in large groups and constrained movements amid the threat of Iranian and Hezbollah attacks, were being lifted.

– The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that “defensive guidelines” for all residents, which have limited people’s ability to gather in large groups and constrained movements amid the threat of Iranian and Hezbollah attacks, were being lifted. “In accordance with the guidelines, the entire country will move to full activity levels, with no restrictions” until at least April 23, the IDF said. The only exception was for residents who live close to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where gatherings of more than 1,000 people will remain banned until Saturday evening.

“ Iran never close the Strait of Hormuz again” – President Trump said Friday that Iran had agreed never to block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz again. Around 20% of global crude oil supplies typically depart Persian Gulf ports via the shipping lane, but when the U.S. and Israel launched their war with Iran on Feb. 28, Iran quickly retaliated by targeting ships and ports in the region, effectively blocking the waterway. “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!” Mr. Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social network Friday, nine days into a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

– President Trump said Friday that Iran had agreed never to block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz again. Around 20% of global crude oil supplies typically depart Persian Gulf ports via the shipping lane, but when the U.S. and Israel launched their war with Iran on Feb. 28, Iran quickly retaliated by targeting ships and ports in the region, effectively blocking the waterway. “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!” Mr. Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social network Friday, nine days into a two-week ceasefire with Iran. But Tehran has not confirmed any commitment not to threaten shipping in the Gulf in the future.

Sea mines of Strait of Hormuz – President Trump, continuing to post details of U.S. operations and indirect negotiations with Iran on his Truth Social platform, wrote Friday that “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!” The mines, which the U.S. accused Iran of placing in the Strait of Hormuz, are explosive devices set underwater to damage or destroy ships.

– President Trump, continuing to post details of U.S. operations and indirect negotiations with Iran on his Truth Social platform, wrote Friday that “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!” The mines, which the U.S. accused Iran of placing in the Strait of Hormuz, are explosive devices set underwater to damage or destroy ships. Israel “PROHIBITED” from bombing Lebanon – President Trump said the U.S. will get all of Iran’s “nuclear ‘dust,’” and for no cost, in what would be a significant step toward an agreement. “Nuclear dust” is a phrase he has used for the enriched uranium remaining after the U.S. and Israel bombed Iranian nuclear sites last June.

– President Trump said the U.S. will get all of Iran’s “nuclear ‘dust,’” and for no cost, in what would be a significant step toward an agreement. “Nuclear dust” is a phrase he has used for the enriched uranium remaining after the U.S. and Israel bombed Iranian nuclear sites last June. “The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form,” he wrote.

The president also said Israel is “PROHIBITED” from bombing Lebanon, a major point of contention among tensions in the Middle East. USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner,” the president wrote. “Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!”