Trump speaks with President Aoun, announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

President Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, to begin on Thursday at 5pm ET.

Why it matters: The U.S. has been pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon for several days, while working in parallel on a potential peace deal with Iran.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said he would be inviting Aoun and Netanyahu to the White House “for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983.”

The ceasefire plan is politically sensitive for Netanyahu, but it could help Trump reach a peace deal with Iran.

While the two tracks are officially separate, Iran claims the ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon constitute a violation of the truce it agreed with the U.S.

The U.S. and Israel deny that the Iran ceasefire applies to Israel’s offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israel conducted a string of mass casualty strikes after the Iran truce was agreed.

Trump made his announcement shortly after Netanyahu convened his security cabinet for an urgent conference call to discuss the ceasefire and vote on it.

The ministers — who must approve any such decision — heard about Trump’s announcement several minutes into the call, before any serious discussion had started.

“Trump pushed this ceasefire through,” a senior Israeli official said.

The security cabinet also met on Wednesday night to discuss Lebanon but no decision was reached on a ceasefire.

How it happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a rare meeting between Israeli and Lebanese diplomats on Tuesday. The ceasefire was discussed in the meeting but no decisions were made.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a rare meeting between Israeli and Lebanese diplomats on Tuesday. The ceasefire was discussed in the meeting but no decisions were made. As Israel’s security cabinet convened on Wednesday evening, a U.S. official told Axios that Trump would “welcome” a ceasefire.

Later on Wednesday night, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was “trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon.” He added in his post that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon would speak on Thursday, though neither side had confirmed that.

The Lebanese government was caught off-guard by Trump’s post. Lebanese officials said it was unlikely Aoun would agree at this stage to speak to Netanyahu.

On Thursday morning, Rubio spoke with Aoun and discussed the ceasefire. Aoun reportedly told Rubio that a call with Netanyahu would be premature.

Several hours later, Trump called Aoun to talk about the ceasefire. The calls were the first time Trump and Rubio had spoken with the Lebanese president since he took office.

Soon after that, Trump announced the ceasefire deal.

“I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE,” Trump added in his post.

Lebanon is one factor in the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations, which sources say have shown some progress in the past 48 hours.

(Axios)