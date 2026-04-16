Live updates- Israel-Lebanon leaders will talk today, Trump says

Photo- Israel claims killing a key member of Quds force in Lebanon. Iran’s IRGC is reportedly commanding Hezbollah war with Israel according to Lebanese government sources
- Lebanon earlier cast doubt on Donald Trump’s claim that the leaders were due to hold talks
- On Wednesday night in the US, President Trump wrote: “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!”
- In southern Lebanon, Israel issues a new warning to residents as its air strikes continue, while Hezbollah says it has fired rockets at Israel
- Towns and villages in southern Lebanon are being levelled by Israeli demolitions, BBC Verify analysis shows
- Meanwhile, the US says it has turned round 10 ships in its naval blockade of Iranian ports
- Latest on Israel-Lebanon talks– if a phone conversation does indeed take place between Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, it will have historic significance. After six weeks of a devastating war, the Lebanese government has been demanding a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed, Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah. It’s unlikely to agree to high level negotiations without that.
- In the longer-term, Israel has said its goal is a peace deal with Lebanon.
- But it’s ruled out a ceasefire without Hezbollah being disarmed. Israeli leaders have insisted that there will be a continuing military occupation of southern Lebanon to create what they call a “buffer zone” to protect Israeli citizens in the north from Hezbollah attacks.
- As long as Israel does not treat Lebanon as an equal partner in peace any talks will fail analysis say like they did in 1983