Live updates- Israel-Lebanon leaders will talk today, Trump says

Photo- Israel claims killing a key member of Quds force in Lebanon. Iran’s IRGC is reportedly commanding Hezbollah war with Israel according to Lebanese government sources

Lebanon earlier cast doubt on Donald Trump’s claim that the leaders were due to hold talks

On Wednesday night in the US, President Trump wrote: “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!”

In southern Lebanon, Israel issues a new warning to residents as its air strikes continue, while Hezbollah says it has fired rockets at Israel

Towns and villages in southern Lebanon are being levelled by Israeli demolitions, BBC Verify analysis shows

Meanwhile, the US says it has turned round 10 ships in its naval blockade of Iranian ports

Latest on Israel-Lebanon talks – if a phone conversation does indeed take place between Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, it will have historic significance. After six weeks of a devastating war, the Lebanese government has been demanding a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed, Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah. It’s unlikely to agree to high level negotiations without that.

– if a phone conversation does indeed take place between Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, it will have historic significance. After six weeks of a devastating war, the Lebanese government has been demanding a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed, Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah. It’s unlikely to agree to high level negotiations without that. In the longer-term, Israel has said its goal is a peace deal with Lebanon.

But it’s ruled out a ceasefire without Hezbollah being disarmed. Israeli leaders have insisted that there will be a continuing military occupation of southern Lebanon to create what they call a “buffer zone” to protect Israeli citizens in the north from Hezbollah attacks.

As long as Israel does not treat Lebanon as an equal partner in peace any talks will fail analysis say like they did in 1983