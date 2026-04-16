Live Updates: Diplomatic efforts to end Iran war, reopen Strait of Hormuz intensify on multiple fronts

Israeli strikes destroyed 2 days after Lebanon Israeli peace talks in Washington the iconic al Qasimiyeh bridge , the last bridge linking between two southern Lebanese cities

Latest on the Iran and Lebanon war today:

President Trump is touting plans for the first talks between Israeli and Lebanese leaders in decades on Thursday, after Israel’s ongoing assault on Hezbollah in Lebanon threatened the tenuous ceasefire that has paused fighting in the Iran war.

Top Pakistani officials are visiting Iran and other regional nations — and possibly returning to Washington soon — as they race to orchestrate a new round of U.S.-Iran talks in the coming days. Mr. Trump has voiced optimism that the war will end soon, and that the next, still-to-be-scheduled round of talks will yield “amazing” results.

Despite the ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to most commercial shipping traffic due to Iran’s threats and despite an ongoing U.S. military blockade of Iranian ports aimed at forcing a reopening. The tanker gridlock is keeping global oil and gas prices high, and keeping pressure on all parties to the conflict to find a solution.

Israeli strikes destroy the last bridge linking between two southern Lebanese cities

Lebanon’s NNA agency reported Thursday that Israeli warplanes had carried out two consecutive airstrikes on the Qasimiyeh Bridge

CBS