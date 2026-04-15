Trump slams UK PM Starmer for not drilling for oil in the North Sea

Windfall tax of the British government is blamed for lack of drilling by North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producer who plans job cuts

President Trump on Tuesday slammed the United Kingdom, which has frustrated the president by not backing the Iran war, over not drilling for oil in the North Sea.

“Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Tragic!!!”

He said Aberdeen, Scotland “should be booming.”

“Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the U.K. at double the price,” he said. “They are making a fortune. U.K., which is better situated on the North Sea for purposes of energy than Norway, should, DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!!”

“It is absolutely crazy that they don’t… AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS!” he added, railing against the use of windmills as clean energy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been under pressure to rethink his political position on oil drilling as oil prices remain high amid the Iran war and uncertainty of the flow of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has been at odds with Starmer over his reluctance to get involved in the war and help the United States.

Last month he railed against the U.K.‘s refusal to help the U.S. with the war, telling the country he has a “suggestion” for them.

“Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and JUST TAKE IT,” he wrote.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us,” he wrote.

Starmer said Monday that the U.K. will not aid the U.S. in its planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after negotiations over the weekend failed to reach a deal.

“What we’ve been doing is bringing countries together to keep the Straits open, not shut,” he told BBC.

The Labour government’s 78% Energy Profits Levy (windfall tax) on North Sea operators is heavily criticized for causing a decline in drilling, investment, and project confidence. While industry leaders argue the tax discourages investment, supporters suggest the mature, declining basin is not an economic long-term solution, with court rulings limiting new development on environmental grounds.

THE HILL