Middle East war live: Pakistani army chief in Tehran as death toll in Lebanon rises to 2167

Iran’s FM Araghchi (right) receives Pakistani Army Commander Asim Munir upon his arrival in Tehran [IRIB]

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has landed in Iran as part of a delegation to hold high-level talks on the resumption of talks between Iran and the US. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received him at the airport in Tehran

Iran’s army has warned it will block trade through the Red Sea along with the Gulf and Sea of Oman if the US naval blockade on Iranian ports continues.

The US military says it has “completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea” as its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continues for a second day.

US President Donald Trump says the war is “close to over” after hinting at a second round of face-to-face talks with Iran in Pakistan in the coming days.

Death toll in Lebanon rises . At least 2,167 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israel’s renewed attacks across the country since March 2, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. In addition, 7,061 people have been wounded, it added and over 1.2 million displaced

Iran pressuring US to include Lebanon in ceasefire, says a Hezbollah MP .

According to the Hezbollah lawmaker, Iran has used its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage to include Lebanon in the ceasefire deal. “The Iranians ‌are exercising high pressure against the Americans and they have put their conditions that the Americans should include Lebanon in the ⁠ceasefire. If they don’t ⁠do it, they are going to continue their blockade of Hormuz. ⁠It’s the economic card,” MP Ibrahim Moussawi said.

Hezbollah in Lebanon reportedly feel betrayed by Iran for not insisting on including Lebanon in the ceasefire deal . But the Iran backed party reportedly tried to remain silent about this since it is totally dependent on Iran

Timing for second round of US- Iran talks still not confirmed and awaiting Pakistani Army chief’s report to Washington. But talks between the U.S. and Iran could resume as early as this week, two people familiar with the negotiations told NBC News

Mixed signals from the White House on Iranian naval blockade

The initial reports described the US blockade as a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, conducted by CENTCOM, which handles military operations in the area. This was later refined to state that the blockade would only target Iranian ports. However, ship trackers have observed that a couple of ships have managed to exit Iranian ports. This is understandable, given the vast area that needs to be policed.

Iran’s armed forces threatened to block shipping from the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if the U.S. continues its blockade and “creates insecurity for Iranian commercial ships and oil tankers.”

The UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon says one of its routine convoys transporting military and civilian peacekeepers from Beirut was stopped by Israeli forces a few kilometres from its headquarters in Naqoura.

(Al Jazeera/ News Agencies )