Israel, Lebanon agree to direct negotiations after Washington, DC meeting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) speaks during a meeting with Lebanon’s Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad (2R) and Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter (2L) at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2026. © AFP, Oliver Contreras

Israel and Lebanon agreed to hold direct negotiations after “productive discussions” between the two sides in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Tuesday. Earlier, US President Trump flagged the potential for a second round of Iran peace talks “over the next two days” in Pakistan.