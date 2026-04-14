U.S. asked Iran to freeze uranium enrichment for 20 years, Axios



VP JD Vance (C) was leading the U.S. delegation, which also included Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law.

The U.S. proposed that Iran accept a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment during negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend, according to a U.S. official and a source with knowledge.

The Iranians countered with a shorter “single digit” period, according to the sources.

Why it matters: The differences over Iran’s nuclear program — and in particular, whether Tehran will agree not to enrich uranium and to give up its existing stockpile — were the main sticking point that prevented a deal, the sources say.

Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators are now trying to bridge the remaining gaps and reach a deal to end the war before the ceasefire ends on April 21.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced a blockade on Iran as part of the efforts to increase his leverage in the talks.

“There is continued engagement between the U.S. and Iran and forward motion on trying to get to an agreement,” a U.S. official said.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday afternoon that the White House has “been called this morning by the right people in Iran… and they want to make a deal.”

The U.S. demand for a moratorium on uranium enrichment was a critical issue in the marathon talks over the weekend. “The United States suggested 20 years at a minimum with all kinds of other restrictions,” a source familiar said.

The U.S. also asked Iran to remove all highly enriched uranium from the country. The Iranians said they would agree to a “monitored process of down-blending” it instead, according to the two sources.

While no agreement has been reached, the Iranians thought they were close to an initial agreement by Sunday morning and were caught off guard by Vice President Vance’s press conference. The VP gave no indication a deal was close, blamed the Iranians, and announced the U.S. delegation was leaving Islamabad.

“The Iranians were pissed off about that press conference,” a source with knowledge said.

An Iranian member of parliament who was part of the Iranian negotiating team, Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian, said on Monday that the two U.S. demands on the nuclear issue were the reason no deal was reached.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Vance told him in a phone call on his way back to Washington that the main sticking point was removing all enriched material from Iran and ensuring no enrichment “in the coming years, and that could be in decades.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Axios)