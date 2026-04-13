US blocks Iranian ports as Iran threatens retaliatory strikes on Gulf shipping hubs



Pakistan presses diplomatic efforts as fragile ceasefire holds; questions remain over enforcement and impact on global energy flows through Hormuz

The United States on Monday moved to implement a blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors, after US-Iran peace talks failed over the weekend, but questions persist over how fully the measures can be enforced and what they will mean in practice.

Despite concerns of escalation, Pakistan, which has acted as mediator in the peace negotiations, continued efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict with diplomacy as the two-week ceasefire remains fragile.

The US Central Command on Monday issued a formal notice to seafarers outlining enforcement measures in waters around the Strait of Hormuz, as the world awaited clarity on how US President Donald Trump’s announced blockade would be implemented.

There have been lingering questions over whether such a move is feasible, and it remains unclear how extensively the current measures will be enforced.

The notice on Monday warned that “any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture”.

The statement also said that not all maritime traffic would be halted. The blockade “will not impede neutral transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations”.

According to the notice, the blockade “encompasses the entirety of the Iranian coastline, including but not limited to ports and oil terminals”.

Humanitarian shipments, including food, medical supplies and other essential goods, would be permitted, subject to inspection.

US markets are closely watching whether the measures will materialise in practice in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy flows and trade.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a Sunday social media post.

SCMP