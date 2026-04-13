In a blow to Putin, Trump and Vance Hungary’s Orbán was defeated after 16 years in power

Hungarian voters have ousted Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power, delivering a stunning rebuke to one of the Western world’s most entrenched populist leaders.

The political earthquake in Hungary, where Vice President Vance was dispatched to campaign for Orbán in the final days of the election, will ripple far beyond Budapest.

Péter Magyar, a 45-year-old former Fidesz insider who broke with Orbán two years ago and built the upstart Tisza party into a political juggernaut, claimed victory Sunday night.

Orbán conceded, Magyar said in a Facebook post.

Orbán’s aides had previously accused opposition leader Magyar of election fraud.

Voters turned out at their highest levels since the end of Communist rule, reflecting both deep fatigue with Orbán and a newly unified opposition capable of mounting a serious challenge.

Magyar built a cross-ideological coalition that pulled support from disillusioned conservatives as well as traditional opposition voters.

Years of corruption allegations, economic strain and strained ties with the European Unionfueled a broader sense that Hungary had drifted off course under Orbán’s illiberal rule.

The stakes of Sunday’s election were remarkably high for a Central European country of under 10 million people.

US :Orbán has been a close ally of President Trump, whose MAGA movement has openly embraced Hungary’s anti-migration, Christian nationalist rule as a governing model. Trump personally intervened in the final days of the campaign, sending Vance to Budapest and vowing to use “the full Economic Might” of the U.S. to strengthen Hungary’s economy if Orbán won.

:Orbán has been a close ally of President Trump, whose MAGA movement has openly embraced Hungary’s anti-migration, Christian nationalist rule as a governing model. Trump personally intervened in the final days of the campaign, sending Vance to Budapest and vowing to use “the full Economic Might” of the U.S. to strengthen Hungary’s economy if Orbán won. Russia: Orbán was Vladimir Putin’s closest partner inside the EU, maintaining warm ties even after the invasion of Ukraine. His ouster comes despite active Russian attempts to interfere in the election, stripping the Kremlin of a key ally and complicating Moscow’s ability to divide Europe from within.

Orbán was Vladimir Putin’s closest partner inside the EU, maintaining warm ties even after the invasion of Ukraine. His ouster comes despite active Russian attempts to interfere in the election, stripping the Kremlin of a key ally and complicating Moscow’s ability to divide Europe from within. Ukraine: Orbán repeatedly blocked or delayed EU aid to Kyiv and opposed deeper military support. He turned Ukraine into a central campaign foil, accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of conspiring with Magyar and the EU to drag Hungary into the war.

Orbán repeatedly blocked or delayed EU aid to Kyiv and opposed deeper military support. He turned Ukraine into a central campaign foil, accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of conspiring with Magyar and the EU to drag Hungary into the war. EU: Orbán spent years clashing with Brussels over rule-of-law concerns, migration and democratic norms. His defeat opens the door to a reset in Hungary’s relationship with the EU — and could strengthen unity on major issues from sanctions to security.

Orbán spent years clashing with Brussels over rule-of-law concerns, migration and democratic norms. His defeat opens the door to a reset in Hungary’s relationship with the EU — and could strengthen unity on major issues from sanctions to security. It’s not yet clear whether Magyar’s party will win the two-thirds majority necessary to undo some of Orbán’s sweeping constitutional changes.

Axios