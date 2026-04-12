Vance participates in talks with Iran as U.S. Navy ships cross the Strait of Hormuz

US VP JD Vance is representing the US in talks with Iran in Islamabad. He is shown with Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif

What to know about the Iran war today:

Vice President JD Vance, senior envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were meeting with Iranian leaders and Pakistani negotiators for direct face-to-face talks in Islamabad. The talks stretched into the early morning hours local time Sunday.

The tri-lateral talks are the first face-to-face meeting since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Negotiators are expected to be focusing on key points, including Tehran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz; Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon; and Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.

U.S. Central Command said two U.S. Navy destroyer ships “conducted operations” in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, beginning efforts to clear mines from the waterway. The strategic shipping waterway has been sealed since the war began, snarling global supply chains amid rising oil and gas prices.

Tehran will deal “severely” with military vessels that transit Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say

After the U.S. military announced that two U.S. Navy ships would transit the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to clear mines that were laid by the Iranian regime, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threatened to deal “severely” with any military vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

“Any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will be dealt with severely. The IRGC Navy has full authority to manage the Strait of Hormuz intelligently,” the Guards’ Navy Command said, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, adding passage of the strait would only be “granted to civilian vessels under specific conditions.”

U.S. Central Command, which manages U.S. military operations in the Middle East, had disclosed in a statement earlier Saturday that USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy had transited the strait to ensure it “is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.” The ships had then entered the Gulf, CENTCOM said.

“They probably have a couple of mines in the water,” President Trump later told reporters early Saturday evening as he was departing the White House for Florida. “We have minesweepers out there. We’re sweeping the strait.”

U.S. direct peace talks with Iran and Pakistan stretch more than 9 hours

Direct peace talks led by Vice President JD Vance with Iranian and Pakistani negotiators in Islamabad have stretched to more than nine hours since they began Saturday. The talks were ongoing as of 2 a.m. local time Sunday, CBS News learned.

Vance, President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are meeting with the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian foreign affairs minister Abbas Araghchi, and at least one Pakistani official during the trilateral face-to-face talks.

Talks started around 5 p.m. local time, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News, and have continued with some breaks past midnight.

Vance’s motorcade arrived at the site at noon local, a U.S. official said.

Asked by reporters Saturday about the meeting as he was departing the White House for Miami, President Trump responded, “I’m getting a lot of reports. They’ve been meeting for many hours, as you probably have noticed. We’ll see what happens.”

China- Speaking to reporters outside the White House before traveling to Miami, President Trump appeared to warn China not to provide weapons to Iran. “Well, if China does that, China’s going to have big problems, ok?” Mr. Trump told reporters when asked how the White House would respond if China did send weapons to Iran.

Israel wants Lebanon peace deal “that will last for generations”Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that any peace agreement reached with Lebanon must be one that “lasts for generations”.

U.S. ships cross Strait of Hormuz to start mine-clearing operations, officials say. Two U.S. Navy destroyers “conducted operations” in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, beginning efforts to clear mines from the waterway, according to U.S. Central Command.

The two destroyers transited through the Strait and operated in the Arabian Gulf, CENTCOM said.

President Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will reopen soon, as the U.S., Pakistan, and Iran held a trilateral face-to-face meeting in Islamabad.

CBS