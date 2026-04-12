Live updates: U.S. and Iran fail to reach a deal in Pakistan talks



Iranian state media said “excessive demands” sank the possibility of an agreement, while Vice President JD Vance said he made a “final and best offer.”

HIGHLIGHTS



NO AGREEMENT IN PAKISTAN: Talks in Islamabad, where a U.S. delegation was meeting for face-to-face negotiations with Iran, has ended without agreement. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials both said that significant differences remain.

IRANIAN NUCLEAR PROGRAM: Vance said after the talks that the U.S. needs a commitment that Iran would not seek to develop a nuclear weapon. “We haven’t seen that yet. We hope that we will,” he said.

U.S. BEGINS MINE-CLEARING EFFORT: CENTCOM said U.S. warships are setting conditions to reopen a safe passage after Iran laid mines in the key shipping lane.

STRIKES CONTINUE IN LEBANON: Continued Israeli strikes in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh yesterday killed several people, as Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has said he wants “a real peace agreement that will last for generations” with Lebanon.

DEATH TOLL: Iranian officials have not released a recent death toll. The U.S.-based rights group HRANA put the total number of people killed at almost 3,400, including more than 1,600 civilians. More than 2,000people have been killed in Lebanon, and 23 people have died in Israel. Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed, and two more died of noncombat causes.

MUTUAL DISTRUST – The U.S. failed to gain Iran’s trust during negotiations in Islamabad, Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led the delegation in Pakistan, said today.Iran also failed to gain the US trust on the issue of nuclear weapons

EU relationships with Trump. Differences over the Iran war have “undoubtedly strained things with the Trump administration,” and Britain made the “right decision” in not joining the conflict, one of Keir Starmer’s top officials has said.

‘Real peace agreement– Netanyahu has said he wants “a real peace agreement that will last for generations” with Lebanon. The prime minister said his country is continuing to fight Hezbollah, and peace talks with Lebanon are dependent on the disarmament of the group. Talks between the two nations are due to begin Tuesday in Washington . The U.S. will mediate.