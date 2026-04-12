China is shipping a new air defense systems to Iran, report says

China is supplying Iran with Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS), which are shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems. These weapons are intended for defense against low-flying aircraft.

China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran in the next few weeks, following over a month of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s military and missile capabilities, CNN reported Saturday.

The outlet cited three people familiar with recent U.S. intelligence assessments. Two of these sources told the outlet that Beijing could route the shipment of the defenses through third countries to hide their place of origin.

President Trump told CNN, when asked about the intelligence assessments, that if “China does that, China will have big problems, OK?” He did not say if he has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who he is scheduled to meet with in early May.

The president’s summit with Xi, intended to focus on tariffs after the Supreme Court struck down the president’s tariffs, was pushed back due to the conflict with Iran.

Beijing will ship Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS), which are shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, the sources told CNN. These weapons are intended for defense against low-flying aircraft.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told CNN that China has “never provided weapons to any party” involved in the conflict with Iran. They urged “the U.S. side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions.”

Previous intelligence reports have indicated that China, along with Russia, has been supporting Iran with its presence and alliance with the Middle Eastern country.

Trump earlier this month referred to China, Japan and South Korea as countries that could send troops to the region to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.“Let South Korea, you know, we only have 45,000 soldiers in harm’s way over there, right next to a nuclear force — let South Korea do it,” Trump said at a Wednesday Easter luncheon prior to his address to the nation on April 1. “Let Japan do it. They get 90 percent of their oil from the strait. Let China do it.”

THE HILL