All Eyes on Lebanon and Strait of Hormuz as Peace Talks Begin in Islamabad

Israel targets Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. Iran closes Hormuz after Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill hundreds and injures over a thousand people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that any peace agreement reached with Lebanon must be one that “lasts for generations”.

“Lebanon has approached us. In the past month, it has reached out several times to begin direct peace talks,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

“I have given my approval, but on two conditions: we want the dismantling of Hezbollah’s weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations.”

Netanyahu also said the war had succeeded in “crushing” the Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.