Updates: U.S., Iran prepare for talks as shaky ceasefire holds and traffic restriction thru Hormuz continues

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. and Iranian negotiators are expected in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for high-stakes negotiations Saturday amid a fragile two-week truce.

Key points of contention include Tehran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz; Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon; and Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.

President Trump warned Iran to comply with the ceasefire terms or face large-scale U.S. attacks.

Vice President JD Vance and senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will attend the peace talks in Islamabad.

Israeli and Lebanese representatives are expected to meet in Washington ON next week on Tuesday in a bid to deescalate cross-border strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, a State Department official told CBS News. But Israel and Hezbollah showed no signs of decreasing their attacks Friday.

CBS