Lebanon talks with Israel will take place Tuesday in Washington

File photo- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh

Lebanon’s presidency said Friday that a meeting would be held with Israel in Washington, D.C., next week to discuss a ceasefire and the start of negotiations.

Lebanon has emerged as a flashpoint in President Trump’s effort to end the Iran war, with the U.S. and Israel publicly disagreeing with Iran and Pakistan over whether the country to Israel’s north is included in the two-week ceasefire announced earlier this week.

Shortly after Israel and the U.S. began the war with Iran, Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in a show of solidarity with Tehran. Israel then launched a new offensive against Hezbollah, and invaded much of southern Lebanon. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has repeatedly expressed readiness for direct talks with Israel since Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the war.

CBS News previously reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office is planning the three-way talks, which will be led by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, along with Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, according to two sources familiar with the matter and one Lebanese official. The sources described this as a discussion about how to launch direct talks.

A statement from Aoun’s office said a first telephone call was held on Friday between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington, and the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon.

“During the call, it was agreed to hold the first meeting next Tuesday at the State Department to discuss declaring a ceasefire and the start date for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under US auspices,” the presidency statement said.

A State Department official had previously confirmed to CBS News that representatives from the two sides will meet at the department next week.

CBS/AFP