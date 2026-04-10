UK’s Starmer and Trump discussed military options for navigation through Hormuz

Photo- Hundreds of ships are stuck in the strait of Hormuz despite the agreed ceasefire. Iran has established a de facto “toll booth” system in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing tankers to pay $1–2 million in fees (often in Chinese yuan or cryptocurrency) for safe passage. IRGC requires vessels to submit cargo data, use a specific, controlled corridor near Iranian islands

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday that he ‌discussed military capabilities and the logistics of moving vessels though the Strait of Hormuz when he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier.

“We’ve been pulling together a coalition of countries … working on a political, diplomatic plan, but also looking at military capabilities and … the logistics of actually moving vessels through the Strait,” Starmer said during his visit to the Gulf.

“That was the focus of the discussion last night – reflection on what ‌I’ve been discussing here, but also that focus on a practical plan in relation to navigation through the Strait.”

He did not provide further details.

Asked if he raised U.S. threats of withdrawing from NATO with Trump, Starmer did not answer directly but said the alliance was in both the U.S. and Europe’s interests.

“NATO is a defensive alliance which, for decades, has kept us much safer than we would otherwise have been,” he said.

Reuters