Iran betrayed Hezbollah and Hamas—Lebanon could be the next Gaza unless it reclaims its sovereignty

Tehran chose Hormuz over its proxies—proving once again that its wars are never its own, but fought by others to serve its interests alone

By : Ali Hussein- Lebanese Political Analyst , Opinion

If anyone is still confused about whether Lebanon was included in the ceasefire deal, Iran’s actions—not its words—have provided the answer.

When Israel struck over 100 targets in just 10 minutes, killing and injuring hundreds, Iran threatened retaliation. But that is all it did—threaten. No response followed. No escalation. No defense of its closest proxy in Lebanon.

Because Iran will not sacrifice a ceasefire that serves its own interests for the sake of Hezbollah.

We have seen this before.

After the October 2023 attack by Hamas—widely believed to have been planned with Iranian backing—Tehran stood aside as Gaza was devastated. Today, it is doing exactly the same with Hezbollah.

The pattern is unmistakable:

Iran ignites the fire, then walks away as others burn.

Instead of defending its allies, Iran is now focused on what truly matters to it—leveraging the Strait of Hormuz. By threatening global shipping, restricting navigation, and reportedly extracting massive tolls, Tehran has found a far more profitable strategy: blackmailing the world economy.

Hezbollah, like Hamas before it, has become expendable.

And Lebanon is paying the price.

What is happening to Lebanon is not just a tragedy—it is also a failure of leadership. No self-respecting country can tolerate a “state within a state,” especially one funded, armed, and directed by a foreign power while operating outside national control.

For nearly two decades, Lebanon failed to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and UN Security Council Resolution 1559. The result is what we are witnessing today: a country unable to control its own territory, dragged into wars that are not its own.

Now, Israel is doing—through force—what the Lebanese state failed to do through sovereignty.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced readiness for direct negotiations with Lebanon, focused on disarming Hezbollah and establishing a peaceful relationship. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had already proposed a similar path: ceasefire, army deployment, disarmament of militias, and negotiations under international auspices.

The path forward is clear—but it requires courage.

Lebanon must reclaim its sovereignty. That begins with one unavoidable truth: there can be only one authority, one army, and one decision-maker in matters of war and peace.

The only way Lebanon can achieve lasting peace—like Jordan and Egypt—is by ending the era of armed proxies once and for all.

Hezbollah must disarm.

Not because Israel demands it.

Not because the international community insists on it.

But because Lebanon’s survival depends on it.

Iran has already made its choice.

It is time for Lebanon to make its own.