High-rise blast in southern Lebanon captured as Israel continues strikes

A high rise building in Tyre was bombed by Israel Wednesday , April 8, 2026

BBC Verify has been examining videos of reported strikes in southern Lebanon this morning, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is continuing to target Hezbollah despite ceasing attacks on Iran.

One verified video shows what appears to be a strike on a building in the city of Tyre.

No munition is visible in the clip, but the video shows the top floors of a high-rise structure exploding and throwing up a smoke plume which engulfs nearby apartment blocks.

The blast comes after the IDF issued a statement it was going to strike Tyre, telling residents to evacuate their homes and move north of the Zahrani river. Alongside this, the IDF published an image highlighting the building as a target.

A second verified clip shows a huge smoke plume rising from the town of Srifa, about 12 miles (20km) to the east of Tyre.

We have not seen a specific IDF warning about this location being targeted, but did issue a general warning to all residents of southern Lebanon to move north.

US-Iran ceasefire

BBC Chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet says that despite Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announcing a ceasefire on all fronts, attacks in Lebanon have continued – and in some ways intensified.

Iran has been “pointing these out as violations – evening hinting that the ceasefire is off completely unless these attacks halt,” Doucet says.

She says a leaked ten point-plan from Iran demands Israel stop its attacks on Lebanon.

“The only way they [Israel] can be stopped is if President [Donald] Trump calls up Prime Minister Netanyahu and says stop,” she says.

BBC