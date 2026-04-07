Time for Iran to Surrender—If It Truly Cares About Its People

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

By Ali Hussein, Lebanese Political analyst

The whole world is watching. Not just what Iran says—but what it is willing to sacrifice to survive.

Throughout its history, the Iranian regime has consistently prioritized one goal above all else: its own survival. Not the prosperity of its people. Not stability in the region. Survival—at any cost.

Today, that cost is becoming unbearable.

Instead of choosing diplomacy and de-escalation, Tehran has once again chosen confrontation—using proxies, prolonging conflict, and gambling with the lives of millions. Nowhere is this more evident than in Lebanon, where Iran pushed Hezbollah into a war that has devastated the very Shiite community it claims to protect.

The tragedy is no longer confined to the battlefield. It has entered Lebanese homes.

For decades, Lebanese families opened their doors to displaced Shiites without hesitation. There was trust. There was solidarity. There was a sense of shared national identity.

Today, fear has replaced compassion.

Many Lebanese now hesitate to shelter displaced families—not out of hatred, but out of fear that Hezbollah fighters may be hiding among civilians. A single suspicion can turn a home into a target, giving Israel the justification to strike. The result is heartbreaking: families are turned away, communities are divided, and the fragile fabric of Lebanon’s coexistence is being torn apart.

This is the true cost of Iran’s strategy.

It does not protect the Shiites of Lebanon—it endangers them. It does not strengthen nations—it weakens them. It does not bring dignity—it brings destruction.

If Iran truly cares about its people—and about the people it claims to defend across the region—it must change course.

It must choose peace over escalation.

It must choose responsibility over ideology.

It must choose people over power.

Because the alternative is clear:

A regime that fights only for its survival will eventually lose everything—

including the very people it claims to protect.