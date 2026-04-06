Israel says it has attacked largest Iranian petrochemical facility

This picture from 2014 shows the the South Pars gas field in the city of Kangan, near Asaluyeh in Iran. Israel Katz’s statement did not specify the exact location of the new strikes

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz has released a statement saying they have struck a petrochemical facility in Iran, as he says the IDF has been instructed to continue to attack Iranian infrastructure “with all force”.

“The IDF has now strongly attacked the largest petrochemical facility in Iran located in [Asaluyeh],” he says, adding the facility produced around half of the country’s petrochemicals.

The new attack follows an attack on another facility “last week”, Katz says.

“Now the two facilities, which together are responsible for about 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports – have been taken out of service and are not functioning,” the statement from Katz reads.

“This is a severe economic blow worth tens of billions of dollars to the Iranian regime. The petrochemical industry is a major engine in financing the activities of the Revolutionary Guards and in building Iran’s military power.”

The semi-official Tasnim news agency has in the last few moments reported that two petrochemical companies have been attacked.

BBC