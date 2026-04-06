Iran’s intelligence chief killed in a strike, as Trump threatens ‘hell’ if deal not made

Summary

Where strikes have already hit infrastructure and civilian targets in Iranpublished at 05:4505:45

US President Donald Trump is threatening to blow up electricity plants, oil wells and water desaliation plants in Iran if the country does not meet his new Tuesday deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran vows decisive and comprehensive response if US strikes civilian infrastructurepublished at 05:3805:38

If the US carries out its threat to strike civilian infrastructure in Iran it will “undoubtedly be met with a decisive and comprehensive response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, Iran’s foreign minister has said in a call with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot.

We’re going to find out if US military is ready to say no to Trump – former Obama adviserpublished at 05:1805:18

Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States under President Obama, says Trump’s approach to the Iran war “increasingly feels like one man in one room making decisions”.

A little earlier he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Trump doesn’t seem to be relying on political and military advisers, and is not following the “normal process”.

IDF issues warning to residents in southern Beirutpublished at 04:3104:31

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has issued a warning to residents in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

IDF spokesman for Arab media Avichay Adraee says Israel is continuing operations and strikes in various parts of the southern suburbs.

It comes after at least 11 people were killed across Lebanon on Sunday.

Iran’s vice-president hits out at Trump following strike on university in Tehranpublished at 03:4103:41

Iran’s first vice-president calls the strike on the Sharif University of Technology “a symbol of Trump’s madness and ignorance”. The US has not taken responsibility for the attack.

The strike appears to have damaged parts of the university, including its technology centre building and the school’s mosque, BBC Persian reports. The attack also has caused a gas outage in parts of Tehran.

Iran’s deputy FM claims Trump’s threats ‘constitute war crimes’published at 03:0803:08

Iran’s deputy foreign minister says Trump’s threats on Iranian civilian infrastructure “constitute war crimes” and a “flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter”.

The article prohibits members of the UN from using or threatening force, externalagainst the territorial integrity of any state.

Iranian media says 15 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz in 24 hourspublished at 01:5101:51

Iran’s Fars news agency, which is affiliated to the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said earlier that 15 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz “with permission from Iran” in the previous 24-hour period.

It added that traffic was still 90% lower than before the start of the war.

BBC