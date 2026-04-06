Iran executes another man related to anti-government protests in January

January saw people take to the streets of Iran to protest soaring inflation and the collapse of the country’s currency, the rial

Iran says it has executed another person over accusations related to involvement in the January protests.

Ali Fahim had been accused of entering a military-related location in Tehran and attempting to pull out motorcycles from the site, according to a report by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Tasnim News Agency.

The report says that people, including Fahim, set fire to the site but that he was arrested after being trapped in the blaze.

The BBC cannot independently verify these accusations and claims.

In the context of the war:

The report by Tasnim also refers to a claim by US President Donald Trump, that the US had sent “a lot of guns” to Iranian protesters through Kurdish militias. Iranian officials have also previously accused the US and Israel of backing the protests.

So far, reports suggest that Iran has executed at least 14 political prisoners since the war began on 28 February, and there are some who are at risk of execution.

Rights activists have warned of a rise in politically motivated executions recently.

BBC