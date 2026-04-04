Trump warns: “Time is running out” for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is effectively blocking Middle East fuel exports via the Strait of Hormuz since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran’s parliament approved a plan to impose toll on ships sailing through Strait of Hormuz — and it’s already charging up to $2 million per ship

President Trump warned in a social media post on Saturday that “time is running out” for Iran to make a peace deal or open the Strait of Hormuz before the U.S. will unleash “hell.”

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Good be to GOD!”

Mr. Trump has vacillated on America’s role in the strait, alternately threatening Iran if it does not open the strait. He said in a national address earlier this week that the U.S. has “beaten and completely decimated Iran” and was “going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast.”

On Friday, he said in a post on social media: “With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE.”

CBS